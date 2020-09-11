Two more men suspected of involvement in a January 2019 murder at a home off Sahuarita Road are behind bars.
Sahuarita Police Department was unable to provide a date of their arrest but said Jorge Luis Lopez, 29, and Luis Alberto Martinez, 28, both of Tucson, were transferred from a Yuma prison to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex where they are being held on $1 million bond.
Police arrested William Anthony Lira, 28, and Manuel Robles Monreal Jr., 25, in early August. At the time of the arrest police said they expect other people to be charged in the case.
Lira is being held on $1 million bond and Monreal Jr. on $500,000 bond.
A police department spokesman said the four men were indicted Friday around 1 p.m. in Pima County Superior Court.
Lira and Monreal Jr. were each indicted on one count of first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Martinez and Lopez were each indicted for one count of first-degree murder, five counts of armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.
The murder was the first in a decade in the town.
According to authorities, several people entered a home in the 2200 block of East Sahuarita Road around 2 a.m. Jan. 26 and shot Manuel Montijo Bojorquez Sr. and an unidentified woman. Bojorquez died; the woman recovered.
The shooting happened in a cluster of a half-dozen mobile homes behind a house on the north side of Sahuarita Road. The homes are just west of two churches and about a quarter-mile west of the turnoff to Walden Grove High School.
Police Chief John Noland earlier this year said the department had “multiple detectives working on the case. We have multiple leads and we also have physical evidence that I believe will tie back into the people that are responsible for this incident."