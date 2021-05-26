Sahuarita police have arrested two more suspects in connection with an armed break-in at a home April 26.
Estevan Daniel Ramos-Corrales, 33, of Tucson, was arrested May 20 by Sahuarita detectives. He had been in Pima County Jail on an unrelated matter. Ramos-Corrales has been charged with first degree burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and theft.
U.S. Marshals arrested Phillip David King, 29, of Tucson, on May 24. He has been charged with first degree burglary, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked into Pima County Jail.
Police earlier arrested Amber Jean Borbon, 33, of Tucson in connection with the case, and she is in Pima County Jail. There was no information immediately available on charges for Borbon.
Police said there are no other suspects in the case. They said earlier that Borbon knew the homeowner and was aware he was out of town at the time of the break-in.