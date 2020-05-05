A woman filling up at Circle K on Nogales Highway in Sahuarita has two men to thank for rescuing her and her car.
A Green Valley Fire District spokesman said the older woman was putting gas in her Buick LeSabre about 5 p.m. Tuesday when she spotted smoke and flames under the hood. As she went to open it, two men at the convenience store ran over and stopped her and got her out of the area.
The men then pushed the vehicle into the open away from gas pumps and used fire extinguishers to put out the fire. A spokesman identified one of the men as Shane Kee and didn’t have an identity on the other.
“Their action probably saved that car,” spokesman L.T. Pratt said.
The fire was confined to engine compartment and was out before fire crews arrived.