Two Tucson men face armed robbery charges in connection with two bank heists near Tucson and could face additional charges tied to two attempted robberies in Sahuarita, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies began searching for the men after a robbery about 1 p.m. at Chase Bank at 2920 W. Valencia Road, and another about 2 p.m. at U.S. Bank at 7110 N. Oracle Road, where undisclosed amounts of money were taken.
Deputies pulled over a vehicle matching the description of one used in the robberies near Omar Drive and La Cholla Boulevard, just south of Ina Road, and arrested 44-year-old Deangelo Dawson and 31-year-old Handy Velarde. They each face two counts of armed robbery, according to a Sheriff's spokesman.
An investigation led to a connection to two attempted robberies in Sahuarita on Saturday morning.
A Sahuarita police spokesman said a man went into Chase Bank at Fry’s Marketplace and handed an employee a note. Police are calling it an attempted armed robbery but said no weapon was seen. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect went to a U.S. Bank branch inside Safeway in Sahuarita about three miles south, where a robbery attempt also was unsuccessful.
Dawson and Velarde are also being investigated by the Sahuarita Police Department for possible involvement with those incidents.
According to documents from Pima County Superior Court, Velarde is currently involved in an ongoing robbery case. Details weren’t immediately available.
