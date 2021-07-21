Two armed males detained after they were spotted outside a Sahuarita home early Tuesday are suspects in several car break-ins over the past two weeks, according to Sahuarita Police.
Jesus Antonio Najar, 20, and a 17-year-old male were spotted driving out of a neighborhood about 1 a.m. without headlights on, police said. Officers were responding to a call of suspicious activity in the 500 block of Cedar Chase Drive in the Los Arroyos neighborhood north of Walmart. A caller said two males, one armed, were seen near their vehicles.
Police later connected the two to a series of vehicle burglaries last week and July 20. Police also linked them to a stolen vehicle and said they recovered stolen property after a search warrant was served at a Tucson home Tuesday afternoon. Police said they found a firearm in the vehicle when they were stopped early Tuesday.
Najar was booked into Pima County Jail on one count of vehicle theft, five counts of weapons misconduct (for being in possession of a firearm while committing a felony); and five counts of first degree burglary. The juvenile suspect was booked into Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on the same charges.
Anybody with information on the case can reach SPD detectives by calling 911 or 344-7000 during business hours or by contacting the SPD tip line at 520-445-7847, where you can remain anonymous.