A 17-year-old boy is facing two counts of first-degree murder and other felony charges after authorities said he failed to stop for U.S. Border Patrol agents near the border and crashed his vehicle.
According to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, agents tried to stop the boy's vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on Arivaca-Sasabe Road after he failed to yield.
The vehicle crashed at milepost three and personnel from The Three Points Fire Department and Arivaca Fire Department found two people inside the vehicle deceased. Three other people were taken to a local hospital.
In addition to the murder charges, the 17-year-old driver could also face two counts of aggravated assault, criminal damage, unlawful flight and driving under the influence charges.
Traffic investigators from PCSD are conducting the crash investigation. More information is expected to be released at a later time.
