Two people were injured Wednesday after two vehicles rolled on northbound Interstate 19 near Pima Mine Road.
Witnesses told DPS troopers that a speeding SUV struck a van pulling a trailer, causing a chain-reaction collision just before 4 p.m., according to a DPS spokesman.
The SUV flipped and landed on its roof; the van ended up on its side in the median. Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to DPS.
Daniel Ducote, who said he witnessed the crash, said the SUV driver “was driving extremely fast and erratic. She almost wrecked several times before the crash.”
“I saw her messing with (her) phone shortly before the crash,” he wrote in an email to the Green Valley News.
Ducote said both vehicles rolled several times and that he and another person helped the man in the van get out through a window.
“The man in van was crying because everything he owned was in his work van,” Ducote said. “He looked like a contractor… He's lucky to be alive.”
The crash remains under investigation and nobody has been cited, according to DPS.