Two injured in crash in Quail Creek
Green Valley News
Oct 14, 2021

Two people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Quail Creek, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

Two patients, ages 66 and 98, were taken to a Tucson hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One person was evaluated at the scene.

The crash occurred on North Quail Range Loop, and Sahuarita police are investigating.