Two men had serious injuries after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday east of Sahuarita, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were called to the 16000 block of South Delgado Road for a report of a shooting. They found two men injured in what is believed to be an accidental shooting. The men were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The case remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available, including the time of the incident or whether others were at the scene.