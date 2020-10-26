Two men from Rio Rico were in stable condition after they said they were cut off on Interstate 19, sending their vehicle into a tree early Monday.
The men were southbound on I-19 between Sahuarita and Duval Mine roads about 12:30 a.m. when the driver lost control after he said he was cut off, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
The passenger and driver, who said he was going the speed limit, were wearing seat belts. The driver lost control, landing on the west shoulder, striking a mesquite tree. The men were sent to a local trauma center in stable condition, according to GVFD.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.