Two Green Valley residents were bitten by snakes this week and firefighters are getting 20 to 25 snake calls a day as the weather warms up.
In the first case, a woman was bitten on the foot about 7:30 p.m. Thursday as she walked her dog on her front patio in the 900 block of West Placita de la Cotonia, in southern Green Valley. The woman, 67, had minor pain and no swelling and was taken to a Tucson hospital by her husband. The snake was found in brush in the front yard and captured, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
In the second case, an 81-year-old man was bitten on the ankle about 7 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of West Calle Estio, in San Ignacio Ridge Estates, according to GVFD.
The man, who was retrieving a golf ball in the brush, was taken to a Tucson hospital. He was unable to identify the type of snake that bit him.
Snakes are particularly active in the mornings and evenings as temperatures rise.
GVFD is using part-time Operations Support Technicians to help with the load, which is heavier because volunteer Fire Corps operations have been suspended because of coronavirus.
An OST will cover two five-hour shifts seven days per week — early morning and evening — wrangling snakes and Gila monsters. They also take care of chirping smoke detectors. This is the second year for the OST program, a GVFD spokesman said. They work April 1 through Aug. 31. There are four OSTs who share the shifts.
The high volume of calls has meant that on occasion fire crews go out and do snake removals.
Green Valley Fire District has more snake tips on its home page (scroll down): https://gvfire.org/