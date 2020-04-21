The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has removed two exotic animals from the property of a woman who was cited last year for misdemeanor animal cruelty.
A water buffalo and a camel were taken from the property April 2 with the assistance of an animal rescue group after three visits by deputies to the site west of Sahuarita indicated they were not being cared for. The warrant included a third animal, a ram. The remains of what appeared to be the ram were found on the property near mountain lion tracks, according to a PCSD report.
The owner of the animals changed her name in January 2019 from Alexander Dirac Robert Warnock to Julius Robert Oppenheimer.
Sheriff’s detectives had been looking for her last summer when animal protection officers with the Pima County Animal Care Center seized an emaciated horse from her property in the 15000 block of South Avenida Kaye and had concerns about a camel and water buffalo. She was later cited in that case with three misdemeanors.
Oppenheimer did not show up at a hearing in Pima County Justice Court on Aug. 9, and a judge approved the seizure of the horse.
The judge ruled the county couldn’t seize the other animals because they aren’t considered livestock under Arizona statute.
Neighbors contacted officials in March in the latest case after noticing the animals appeared to be uncared for.
There have been no citations in the case, which remains under investigation.
Two of the owner’s camels made headlines in February 2019 when they escaped and ran through the neighborhood.