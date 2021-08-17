Two classes at Walden Grove High School were ordered to quarantine Tuesday by the Pima County Health Department and a majority of players on the Sahuarita High School football team also was ordered to quarantine Monday because of a positive COVID-19 case, according to school administrators.
Since school began Aug. 2, 460 students, staff and teachers in the Sahuarita Unified School District have been ordered to quarantine after they came into close contact with somebody diagnosed with the virus. Some of those quarantines have already ended.
According to the district, six of the 460 were staff and teachers.
As of Tuesday, there were 30 active cases in SUSD, with 12 of those at Walden Grove; six at Anza Trail School; and four each at Sahuarita Middle School and Wrightson Ridge. There have been 32 positive cases in the district since school started.
As of Tuesday, Pima County reported 652 cases of COVID-19 in county schools since July 20, and 29 outbreaks.
SUSD Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said they know COVID-19 cases will continue and are focused on using their resources wisely.
“We’re acknowledging the fact that we’re operating schools with full in-person at a time when the latest version of COVID is overwhelmingly attacking unvaccinated individuals,” he said. “Our school environment has a large number of people who fit that criteria. We knew and continue to know this will continue to be challenging. The key is how to deploy the available resources and routines.”
Those who are asymptomatic and vaccinated are not required to quarantine, according to county rules.
There are several quarantines that have ended in the last couple days or will end this week, according to spokesperson Amber Woods. SUSD expects eight positive cases to be resolved this week.
On Tuesday, the Pima County Health Department, which oversees the schools when it comes to COVID-19, sent a notice to Walden Grove mandating students and faculty in a girls weight class and a sports medicine class be quarantined immediately after reviewing COVID-19 cases at Walden Grove.
The health department requires that anyone in close contact with somebody diagnosed with COVID-19 has to quarantine 10 days. Close contact is defined as being within six feet for 15 minutes or longer over 24 hours.
“If you’re in a classroom and someone tests positive we will likely identify a number of individuals within a six-foot radius,” Valenzuela said. “Being full in-person, it’s only going to go up, which is predictable. Not only do we have valid, enforceable orders from the health department, it also seems a reasonable and prudent action step to minimize the spread of the virus in today’s environment.”
Valenzuela said the contact tracing procedure is not new but they are allowing people to quarantine for a shorter amount of time if they meet certain criteria. Students or staff identified in contact tracing can get a rapid antigen test or PCR test on the fifth day or after of quarantine and if they are negative with no symptoms, they can return to the school on day seven.
SUSD has a dashboard of positive cases that is updated regularly online.
Continental Elementary School District has also recently created a dashboard displaying positive cases and the number of people quarantining that is updated each week.
As of Monday, CESD had one COVID-19 case and 14 students quarantining. The week of Aug. 9, they had two cases and 31 students quarantining.