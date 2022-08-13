They didn’t know exactly what they were getting into, how long it would take or what it would cost.
But that didn’t matter much to a small group of car nuts who managed to marry a 1949 Ford “Shoebox” and a 2008 BMW 335i in a Sahuarita garage.
It took two years, and in the crowded world of all things cars, it has commanded a remarkable amount of attention. And the ride’s not over yet.
• • •
The mind behind the madness — and the final result is pretty much that — is John Malozsak, a local realtor, broker and property manager.
Malozsak, 53, was a Romanian transplant to Southern California as a kid, and in his early 20s started building custom cars that landed on magazine covers.
A 1979 VW Scirocco that he stretched three feet to add two more wheels made the cover of VW Trends magazine and helped make a name for himself.
“I’m really loving this scene,” he says, recalling that time more than 20 years ago. “All the while, I’m always doing a full-time job. This is always the hobby and it pays for itself — one car pays for the next car pays for the next car.”
He saw a lot of success. One of his cars auditioned for the original “Fast & Furious” movie, and he was invited into a Mazda program where he designed options and stylized base-model vehicles for niche audiences. He did five cars in four years and in 2002, his car was named the best in the program at the prestigious SEMA car trade show in Las Vegas — Special Equipment Marketing Association.
All of the attention fed a screenprinting shop he owned for nine years in Huntington Beach — he only did work for the auto industry, and building the cars helped him make plenty of business connections.
Then he and his wife decided on a move to Arizona to let life slow down a bit — not that it worked.
They started Suburban Real Estate Group, helped launch The Rock Church of Sahuarita and raised two kids.
Over the next few years he had car projects but nothing on the scale he’d once tackled. Then it happened, and he probably figured it would.
“Fifteen years go by and I am itching for car stuff, I mean a serious project,” he says.
He had the impulse, now he needed some help.
A group forms
Malozsak called a meeting, invited a few people and rolled out a plan. Then he asked, who wants in?
About 15 men and a teenage girl showed up. When it was over, a handful of guys in their mid-40s to early 50s and the teenager committed.
“Wow, I’ve never had this before, where somebody wanted to help you,” Malozsak said to himself.
Over the next two years there were changes in the group here and there — people would move, drop out or join in.
There was a personal trainer and his daughter, a defense industry engineer, a couple of relatives and several others. Some where there nearly every week.
Together they built a car, lots of memories and a bond as strong as the welds etched across the vehicle.
“These guys were, more or less, for two years every Saturday doing this,” he says. “They did it for different reasons.”
One man lost his wife during that time, another added a baby to the family. Every experience drew them closer together.
They danced on TikTok, high-fived over small victories and spent time in prayer, remembering that first, God must be honored.
“Sometimes we’d show up on a Saturday morning to work and we spent an hour and a half just drinking coffee and eating breakfast, talking about life,” Malozsak says.
They put in 1,400 hours, sometimes working in 106-degree heat and 30-degree cold in what they dubbed Maniacs Garage.
As the car took shape, they shared every step on YouTube.
Before and after
The 1949 Ford Tudor, bought in Phoenix for $1,000, had already been chopped on by the previous owner, who then set it aside for 20 years. When Malozsak picked it up, it was seven inches shorter, nearly the perfect dimension to fit onto the BMW chassis — a recently crashed vehicle bought back from an insurance company.
They took “probably a hundred” runs at it, but it eventually fit after some chopping of their own.
Malozsak had never done what’s called a body swap but in his previous life had cut a few cars in half and, as he says, “I didn’t lose them.”
Still, they weren’t always sure how things would turn out.
The skin and metal dashboard are about all the Ford contributed. The rest is mostly BMW, including a couple of round gauges subbed in for the large single Ford gauge on the dash; the original BMW 3.0-liter twin-turbo I-6 engine; and the air conditioner.
The turbo sticks out of the hood, there are custom Hostile brand wheels — 20×12 in front and 20×14 in the rear — and aftermarket LED headlights that work hard to bridge the 59-year gap between the two cars.
About those wheels — they’re called Hostile Maniacs, and you can now buy them off the rack, named for the Sahuarita garage group. Toyo sponsored them with eight tires to wrap around the custom rims, and several other companies pitched in with products in exchange for exposure. At times, putting the car together involved as much deal-making as it did turning wrenches.
The final weight is about 3,300 pounds, or about what the original BMW weighed. What it doesn't have is audio — Malozsak fashions it as a race car.
But it’s the look that raises the most eyebrows. They didn’t want it pretty.
They stripped the Ford paint to the metal, giving it a menacing, stark feel. There’s no attempt to smooth over the welds across the entire vehicle.
“It’s patched, it’s raw, it’s aggressive,” Malozsak says.
In all, the group did about 90 percent of the work, with local shops pitching in when needed.
As they built, their online following grew. An Instagram page Malozsak had started long before the project quickly ballooned to 470,000 followers. (The car now has its own page.) They have 67,000 followers on Facebook. YouTube — notoriously difficult to grow — went from zero to 8,000 subscribers.
They made MotorTrend’s online magazine along with several write-ups and videos from other car sites, and the body swap was featured in a British television show about cool cars.
Give it a name
“Every cool custom car has to have a name,” Malozsak said, so he asked the group for suggestions.
Somebody put forward Born 49gain (born again), which struck Malozsak as too common and “churchy.” But overnight it grew on him, and he loved it.
The refashioned car was born again, and so were many of the people who worked on it.
“This is your tool, God, to put it out to the world,” Malozsak said.
At the show
They set a goal to make it to SEMA in Las Vegas, though they cut a break when the 2020 show was canceled for the first time in 51 years because of the pandemic.
“The car was not looking good,” Malozsak says. Having an extra year to whip it into shape was a blessing. By 2021, they were ready.
“The families came up for three days in the middle of the week. We went and did a big dinner, we did fun stuff in Vegas, we did the show all day, every day and met a lot of cool people,” he says.
The Mad Max-inspired Born 49again was a rarity among hundreds of cars and generated a lot of traffic.
“I was getting the vibe that this thing was drawing a crowd, from young to old,” Malozsak said.
Some had lots of questions, others argued with each other over whether it was a BMW or a Ford. All were curious.
What’s the future?
“Movie, commercial, music video, that’s really the end goal,” Malozsak said. It’s about exposure, which drives traffic to social media, which helps him get out his message and draw support for future projects.
He’d also like to create a Maniacs Garage 501(c)3 nonprofit around the car to raise money for various causes and to use it as a ministry tool.
Until then, he’s not standing still. He scored an invite to next month's Hot Wheels Legends Tour, a nationwide search for a custom vehicle the company will make into a die-cast Hot Wheels car.
Through all the busyness, Malozsak has carved out time to simply enjoy what he and the group created. He has only shown the car locally one time, at the Sahuarita Classics Car Show in January.
“It was a pretty good hit, it was cool,” he says. “Who can’t like a ’49 Ford?”