IMG_3238.JPG

Some of the group that came together to get the Born 49ain (born again) on the road. It took nearly two years.

 Courtesy John Malozsak

They didn’t know exactly what they were getting into, how long it would take or what it would cost.

But that didn’t matter much to a small group of car nuts who managed to marry a 1949 Ford “Shoebox” and a 2008 BMW 335i in a Sahuarita garage.

The group put together this visual of the models used to create the Born 49gain (born again).
Screen Shot 2022-08-12 at 12.58.16 AM.png

The crew works on the car. Over the two-year project the group worked in 106 degrees and 30 degrees.
PXL_20220501_021618082.PORTRAIT (1).jpg

A 1949 Ford Shoebox with the guts (and everything else) of a BMW.
1949-Ford-Tudor-body-2008-BMW-335i-E90-chassis-Maniacs-Garage-Body-Swap-13.jpg

The Born 49ain at a car show, from the back.


