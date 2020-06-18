Sheriff's deputies arrested two men Sunday after three people said they were held captive at gunpoint in Arivaca.
Pima County Sheriff Department received a call from a man who claimed his friends and their truck were being held captive by his uncle’s friend but could only give vague directions to the house where they were being held.
While deputies were en route, the man called again saying his friend called him and said all three of them were being held at gunpoint and the men demanded money in exchange for their release, according to the Sheriff’s department.
A Sheriff’s spokesman said when deputies arrived in the area they were approached by three people in a truck who said they were just held at gunpoint by two men, one with a shotgun and the other a handgun, who wouldn’t let them leave the property.
Chad Fuller, 46, and Nathan Fancher, 45, were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and kidnapping and are being held at Pima County Jail. Fuller’s bail was set at $25,000 and Fancher’s at $20,000.
Court records show Fancher was sentenced to 18 months in jail in January 2018 for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited possessor.