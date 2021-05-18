Sahuarita police have arrested a Tucson woman wanted in connection with a break-in at a home last month while armed.
Amber Jean Borbon, 33, was arrested Friday and booked into Pima County Jail.
Police said Borbon and at least two others broke into a house in Sahuarita April 26 while armed and remained there “for a short time. They left the residence with several items of value.”
Police said Borbon knew the homeowner and was aware he was out of town at the time of the break-in. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated, police said.
Anyone with information can call 88-crime or the Sahuarita Tip-line, 445-7847.