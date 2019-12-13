A two-vehicle crash at Abrego and Nogales Highway resulted in the arrest of a Tucson woman Dec. 4.
Sahuarita police received a call of a hit-and-run crash around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 4. While officers were taking the statement of the victim, who complained of neck and back pain, they received a call about the suspect's vehicle being found near Duval Mine Road and La Cañada Drive.
When officers arrived, they found Shannon Choneska, 44, inside the car. She failed field sobriety tests and was booked into the county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming liquor in a vehicle and failing to stay at the scene of an accident.