The victim in Friday's fatal wreck at Pima Mine road and Nogales Highway has been identified as 35-year-old Tucson resident Gaston Redondo.
According to Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Falquez, Gaston was riding his motorcycle
north on Nogales Highway around 9 p.m. when his motorcycle rear-ended a pickup truck also traveling northbound.
Paramedics took Gaston to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured and remained at the scene.
The collision is still under investigation and if anyone has additional
information call 911, or the SPD Tip Line at 344-7847.