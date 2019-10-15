The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the victim in Sunday's crash on northbound Interstate 19 as 20-year-old Tucson resident Brian Quintero Lucatero.
Trooper Jonathan Montes said witnesses reported seeing Lucatero's vehicle speeding and weaving between Sahuarita and Pima Mine roads. The vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway, Lucatero overcorrected and his vehicle rolled several times, Montes said.
Lucatero, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle during the noon-time crash. He was pronounced deceased at Banner University Medical Center.