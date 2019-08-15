Remains were found on a ranch on South Old Nogales Highway Wednesday and the Tucson Police Department is investigating.
Officers were called to a ranch in the 12900 block of S. Old Nogales Highway around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a ranch employee called 911. He told police he'd found remains in a large undeveloped desert area of the property.
The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains were human and belonged to an adult male.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME anonymously.