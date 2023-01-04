In the midst of a hot housing market and a growing need for more affordable housing across the country, the City of Tucson and Pima County have opened their public housing waitlists for those seeking housing choice vouchers, or Section 8 vouchers, and for new tenants within the city’s public housing units, for the first time in nearly six years.
Both programs closed their waitlists in 2017, when funding ran out to continue accepting new applicants. Since then, the City of Tucson and Pima County’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) has been working through its current waitlist, matching voucher recipients with housing, when it becomes available.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the U.S. is facing a shortage of about seven million affordable and available rental homes for low-income renters, with only 36 affordable and available homes for every 100 extremely low-income renter households.
The shortfall is evident here in Green Valley, where several complexes that offer sliding-scale rental rates for lower-income individuals are at capacity, and operating years-long waitlists of their own.
About the program
The federal government’s housing choice voucher program is intended to help low-income families, people with disabilities and seniors living on fixed incomes afford housing in the private market.
Recipients are not supposed to spend more than 30-40% of their overall income on housing, and in general, a family’s income may not exceed about 50% of the median household income for the area.
In the Tucson area, the income threshold for a very low-income, four-person household is about $38,350 a year, or $26,850 for a single individual, according to 2022 estimates from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
But with thousands of people applying for these assistance programs, and just about 5,300 housing choice vouchers on hand at any given time – around 5,000 of which are being utilized at any given time – Terry Galligan, deputy director of HCD, said it can be a long process to actually connect those individuals with resources.
“We have to work within a lot of guidelines, both from the federal government and from our local fair housing groups…and we generally have a lot more people that apply and get on the waitlist than we have vouchers, so it takes us quite a while to get through the waitlist, and that's why it's been five years (since the waitlist has been open),” he said.
The new, pre-application process in January will allow individuals interested in housing choice vouchers or the city’s public housing units to submit an application – either online or in person – to be considered for the programs.
Galligan said they are encouraging anyone who might be interested to apply, regardless of whether you think you qualify or not. Applicants will not be required to provide social security numbers or any form of payment during this initial step.
“We’re asking for minimal information at this point, as this is a pre-application to get on the waitlist, and once they've applied, then we can work through that eligibility process, but don't worry about gathering personal documents or doing any checks on income qualifications at this time,” Galligan said.
On January 24 – three weeks after the waitlist opens – all applications will be placed into a lottery and randomly selected by a computer system to determine their place on the waitlist.
This lottery system, Galligan emphasized, means the timing of when an application is submitted during those three weeks won’t affect your odds of joining the waitlist, as every applicant will be given an equal chance.
“I think a lot of people get nervous when they hear that the waitlist is open for the first time in five years, and they rush to apply,” he said.
“But this time we’re having this three-week period where the pre-application will be open 24/7. If people need help, we’re having extended office hours and opening a lot of satellite areas with nonprofits and public libraries across the county so they can go in-person to get help and apply.”
Following the initial lottery process, HCD plans to conduct a lottery each month thereafter for placement on the waitlist, with the goal of moving about 400 names off the waitlist each time, Galligan said.
But that number can vary based on a number of factors, including availability of funding, the program's turnover rates, and the actual availability of residences that participants can move into.
Right now, HCD says it’s unknown just how long it will be before an applicant is moved off the waitlist, and asked to complete the full application for housing assistance.
Challenging time to rent
Chris Erickson, executive director of Valley Assistance Services, says she and her team of case managers frequently work to connect low-income families and seniors in the Green Valley area with affordable housing, but said the shortfall in support and availability of affordable housing is clear.
“It’s really a very, very challenging time to rent right now. There’s not a lot of places open, there’s a lot of waiting lists, and I do believe some of the apartments, while the rates used to be lower, have changed hands and gone up,” Erickson said.
“What you’re seeing in Tucson, we’re also seeing down here – the need is great, we have a lot of people searching, but unfortunately there’s just not a lot to pick from,” she said.
Out of the roughly 400 apartment complexes open to accepting Section 8 housing choice vouchers across Pima County, about 90% (361 properties) are currently running a waitlist, according to the county’s housing search site.
The Del Coronado Apartments in Green Valley, for example, maintain 100 HUD-subsidized units for seniors and people with disabilities, offering rental rates on a sliding scale, based on about 30% of an individual’s income.
While they’re accepting new applications, it currently takes about 18 months to two years to get off Del Coronado’s wait list, a representative with the complex confirmed Thursday.
The 52-unit Sahuarita Mission Apartments – once considered an affordable, low-income housing complex – officially dropped that designation in Oct. 2021 after certain affordability restrictions, in place when the property was first developed, had expired.
The manager of Sahuarita Mission Apartments confirmed Thursday that the complex still accepts Section 8 vouchers from tenants, as long as the voucher covers the full amount of the base rent. The complex also maintains five low-income restricted units, though all five are currently filled.
Though Galligan said he has seen a recent increase in the number of landlords interested in participating in their housing choice voucher program, a hot market during the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more challenging for voucher recipients to secure housing.
Some landlords were leaving the voucher program because they could get more money for their properties on the private market, while others were raising prices at a pace many public housing authorities just couldn’t keep up with, Galligan said.
“A big problem is obviously that rents have really skyrocketed over the last year to 18 months, and that's one of the challenges that a lot of our voucher recipients have is finding a place that meets the rent amount that we allow, which is set by the federal government,” Galligan said.
“We have been doing pretty well lately, and I think that’s because the market is changing a little bit, it's cooled off a bit, and I don't see the prices going up as fast. So, we have had a lot of people that have been able to find apartments in the last several months.”
While the re-opening of the local public housing waitlists won’t be an immediate fix for the shortage of affordable housing, Galligan said it is a long-awaited opportunity, and a step toward connecting more individuals to the resources they need.
“We’re hoping that over this three-week period, if anybody has questions or concerns, they’ll reach out to us so we can make sure they get on that list so we can get them in the lottery, ” Galligan said.
For more information on the city’s housing choice voucher and public housing waitlists, visit waitlist.tucsonaz.gov.