In the midst of a hot housing market and a growing need for more affordable housing across the country, the City of Tucson and Pima County have opened their public housing waitlists for those seeking housing choice vouchers, or Section 8 vouchers, and for new tenants within the city’s public housing units, for the first time in nearly six years.

Both programs closed their waitlists in 2017, when funding ran out to continue accepting new applicants. Since then, the City of Tucson and Pima County’s Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) has been working through its current waitlist, matching voucher recipients with housing, when it becomes available.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

