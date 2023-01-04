Looking to apply? Here's what to know

Pre-applications for the City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Programs and city-owned affordable housing are now being accepted.

The pre-application will be available online in English, Spanish, Arabic, Swahili, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese. Alternate formats of the pre-application (paper applications, large print, braille, and translation/interpreting services) are available by request.

Applicants will be asked to provide their name, address, date of birth, preferred way to be contacted (phone or email), information on family members, household income, and disability/veteran status. The pre-application should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

Be aware of scams. Applicants will not be asked for a Social Security number, any form of payment (credit cards, cash, bank transfer, etc.) or legal status to apply.

All applications received as of Jan. 24, 2023 will go through the first lottery process and will be randomly selected for placement on the waitlist. A similar lottery will be done each month thereafter.

Questions?

Visit waitlist.tucsonaz.gov, email TucsonWaitingList@tucsonaz.gov or leave a message at 520-791-5840.

All calls will be returned within 24 hours of message receipt. If deaf or hard of hearing, contact AzRelay 7-1-1.