The Arizona Department of Public Safety shut down both sides of Interstate 19 for more than 40 minutes Wednesday night as the result of a police chase.
Marana Police Sgt. Jose Alvarez said one of his department's officers pulled Luis Hector Pina, 28, of Tucson over around 5:30 p.m. because of an equipment violation. Pina and the officer got into a scuffle and Pina got back into his vehicle and fled the area, which was near Interstate 10 and Ina Road.
Officers found Pina in Tucson near his last known address, but he refused to submit to his arrest, got into his vehicle and again fled, Alvarez said.
Tucson patrol officers, a Tucson Police air unit and the Arizona Department of Public Safety began chasing Pina, but he ran out of gas on Interstate 19 just north of Pima Mine Road, Alvarez said.
He eventually emerged from his vehicle at gunpoint, the sergeant said.
ADOT notified the public the interstate was closed at 8:05 p.m. A spokesman said it was re-opened around 8:45 p.m.
Pina is being held in the Pima County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault of a police officer and fleeing from police.
He is being held on $5,500 bail.