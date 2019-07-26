A 21-year-old Tucson man lead Sahuarita police on a brief chase Sunday before crashing his car on Interstate 19.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Falquez said a Sahuarita officer tried to pull over a car near East Sahuarita and South La Villita roads around 11:40 a.m. Sunday after discovering the car's registration had been suspended due to a lack of insurance.
The car fled from the officer at a high rate of speed and ran multiple red lights before the officer lost sight of the car and decided to call off the pursuit near Interstate 19, Falquez said.
A few minutes later, Falquez said a Pima County Sheriff's deputy saw the car crash south of Papago Road.
No one was injured in the crash, he said.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Charles Hall was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
"Hall stated he wasn't aware of his speed before he collided with a bus," Graves said.
Falquez said Hall is also facing a charge of unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.
A 17-year-old Tucson boy in the car with Hall was released to his legal guardians.