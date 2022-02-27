The Tucson Bicycle Classic is a three-day competitive bike race in its 34th year. This is the first time the race has come through Green Valley and Sahuarita since 2019, which means some road closures.
Here’s what you need to know.
Didn't we just have one of these?
Yes, but this isn't El Tour de Tucson, which came through the area for the first time ever on Nov. 20.
The Tucson Bicycle Classic takes place March 4-6, with the second stage coming to the Green Valley/Sahuarita area on Saturday, March 5. That is the only day the area will be affected by road closures.
The classic takes professional and amateur riders through three stages: a time trial, a road race and a circuit race. Our stages is the road race. Bekah Collins, who handles media for the event, said they have 362 riders signed up so far, and are expecting 400, about the same as 2019.
“Many racers have been waiting for this event to come back so I expect it to be significantly more exciting,” she said. “We’re seeing pretty full novice categories, which is excellent, and have a wonderful roster of international pros.”
The first start time for riders is 7 a.m. and the last is around 11:05 a.m.
Where is it?
Riders will start near the intersection of Continental Road and Duval Mine Road, make a clockwise loop and end in about the same spot. The loop goes from Continental Road to Mission Road, north to Sahuarita Road, east to La Canada Drive and south to Duval Mine Road, then west to the finish line in a 20-mile circuit.
What about closures?
Continental Road will be closed from Duval Mine Road to the Community Performance & Art Center from about 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mission Road will be closed to northbound traffic during this same time.
Event organizers said a lot of cyclists and event vehicles will be on the course during the event as well as several police officers directing traffic. There will be restrictions on La Canada Drive and Duval Mine Road. Traffic on the course will be slowed and stopped occasionally.
Race Director Marc "Marco" Colbert said they have worked closely with the Town of Sahuarita, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Sahuarita Police Department, who are all helping to support the event.
Green Valley Fire District will also be standing by with an ambulance.
Can I get involved?
Colbert said they are still in need of a few volunteers in Sahuarita. Shifts vary, and there are time slots from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Some of the needs include help setting up and closing down, drivers, rider check in, EMTs, water and more. To see available times and roles or to sign up for volunteering visit tucsonbicycleclassic.com/volunteers.
Other information
The Tucson Bicycle Classic is slated to host several professional cycling teams like DNA Racing’s Diana Penuela, who recently won the Colombian National Championship.
Proceeds from the classic benefit El Grupo Youth Cycling, a nonprofit youth cycling organization in Tucson. For more information, visit tucsonbicycleclassic.com or contact info@tucsonbicycleclassic.com.