Hundreds of cyclists are expected to hit some of the newly repaved streets of Sahuarita this weekend as part of the 35th annual Tucson Bicycle Classic.
Designed as a three-day stage event, this year’s TBC will bring together pro and amateur cyclists from around the world for a weekend of racing across the greater Tucson area. It begins with a 3.5-mile course in Vail on Friday; a 20.5-mile loop through Sahuarita on Saturday; and a final speed circuit in Oro Valley on Sunday.
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the TBC returned to Sahuarita last year with over 500 riders. Organizers expect this year’s race to be even bigger with 600-plus cyclists.
“Because of Tucson's wonderful weather in early spring, many pro teams are training here before their season starts and they like to come to the Tucson Bicycle Classic to test their legs,” said Marco Colbert, race director for TBC.
Road closures
The Sahuarita leg of the event will start and finish near the intersection of Duval Mine Road and Continental Road. Cyclists are scheduled to ride between 7:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 4.
The route will be the same 20-mile loop cyclists rode last year, taking riders north on Mission Road, east along Sahuarita Road, and south down La Canada Drive before heading west to the finish line on Duval Mine Road.
During the event, northbound Mission Road will be closed to through traffic from around 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Continental Road will also be closed to through traffic south at Duval Mine Road. Access to the Community Performance and Art Center is available on Continental Road from the south in Green Valley.
Law enforcement personnel from the Sahuarita Police Department and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be stationed along the route to direct traffic and keep riders and drivers safe, but like all grassroots events, organizers say they’re also counting on volunteers to ensure the event’s success.
“We desperately need course marshals on both Saturday and Sunday. These volunteers are critical to keeping our riders safe,” said Bekah Collins, marketing manager for TBC.
Volunteers are needed to drive lead vehicles, which alert traffic and cyclists to oncoming hazards, and communications vehicles, which help facilitate information flow between event officials, law enforcement and riders on race day, Collins said.
Each of these teams will bring riders to contend for the title of General Classification (GC) Winner and a chance to win $3,000. A total of $10,000 in prize money is being offered across several categories this year.
All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit El Grupo Youth Cycling, a nonprofit cycling organization in Tucson that encourages a lifelong love of riding.
“Tucson has one of the best cycling communities in the country and is a training destination for elite cyclists from all over the world,” Colbert said.
“We want our community to be proud of the effort and investment that has been put into making the greater Tucson area a coveted destination for both pro and amateur bicycle racers and we want to show off all our community has to offer to everyone who comes to train and race here.”
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
