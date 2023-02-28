TBC cyclists.jpg

The 35th annual Tucson Bicycle Classic is expected to bring hundreds of cyclists through Sahuarita on March 4.  

 Damion Alexander

Hundreds of cyclists are expected to hit some of the newly repaved streets of Sahuarita this weekend as part of the 35th annual Tucson Bicycle Classic.

Designed as a three-day stage event, this year’s TBC will bring together pro and amateur cyclists from around the world for a weekend of racing across the greater Tucson area. It begins with a 3.5-mile course in Vail on Friday; a 20.5-mile loop through Sahuarita on Saturday; and a final speed circuit in Oro Valley on Sunday.



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Tags

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?