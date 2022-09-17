Wear and tear happens to all buildings, especially historic buildings built well over a century ago like those at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum.
That's why the Friends of the Tubac Presidio is arranging for some much-needed rehabilitation work on three buildings at the park listed on the National Register of Historic Places after being awarded $121,000 from the National Park Service in August.
The non-profit is among 17 organizations nationwide to receive a grant in the inaugural round of funding from the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.
Friends of the Tubac Presidio president and treasurer Tom Walsh applied for the federal grant during what he called an arduous two-and-half month process.
"The Chinese have a curse that says, 'May you live in interesting times.' That's the application process for a federal grant,” he said. “The good news is that their help-desk people were excellent. I could understand what they were saying, they helped me through the process, and that's the only way I would have made it."
Presidio history
Established in 1752, Presidio San Ignacio de Tubac — one of three presidios in Arizona — stationed Spanish cavalrymen to protect settlers in the village from attacks by the Apache and Seris tribes.
Juan Bautista de Anza II was the second commander at the presidio and is known for organizing and leading an expedition to California, where he established the Presidio of San Francisco.
The conclusion of the Mexican-American War in 1848 brought Americans from the eastern United States through the area on their way to California, seeking gold.
After the Gadsden Purchase in 1854, which extended the state to the present-day border, many Americans settled in Tubac, including Charles D. Poston, who established the Sonora Exploring and Mining Company in Tubac and established Arizona's first newspaper in 1859 with the state's first printing press that he brought.
Opened in 1958, Tubac Presidio State Historic Park is the first state park in Arizona and the site of the oldest fort and European village in Arizona.
The park also recognizes the long history of native presence on the site, dating back to when Tubac was part of an extensive pre-Columbian trade network through Arizona to the mid-1700s when the O'odham people practiced agriculture in the area and beyond.
The Tubac Historical Society began operating the park for Arizona State Parks in 2010, when it rescued the park from a scheduled closure because of budget cutbacks.
The Friends of the Tubac Presidio became caretakers in 2013, and doesn't receive operational financial support from Arizona State Parks, which still owns the park.
Spending the grant
The organization plans to spend the $121,000 awarded by the National Park Service on the outside stucco of three historic buildings: The Visitor Center/1885 Schoolhouse, the Rojas House and Otero Hall. Other planned rehabilitation work includes woodwork for some of the windows and doors on the buildings.
According to Walsh, the rehabilitation project is long overdue since there hasn't been any large-scale restoration efforts at the park since the Friends of the Tubac Presidio took over caretaking duties.
"There's been a lot of restoration of the individual buildings when they were first bought (or donated to the state), but not the restoration of them since that time," he said.
As for how the rehabilitation project will make the park better for the roughly 16,000 annual visitors to the park, Walsh didn't downplay its importance.
"I hope it will keep the buildings from falling down, and then you can open the doors as well; that's always a nice thing," Walsh said with a smile.
Walsh expects the organization will have access to the National Park Service funding in October, when the organization will have three years to complete the rehabilitation work.
Something Walsh looks forward to after the tedious work he put into getting the project funded.
"It's fantastic. It's going to be a great benefit," he said. "We get to rehabilitate the three historic buildings in the park, but it's the first time we've had such a large grant. It was a lot of work to get it done, but it was well worth the effort."