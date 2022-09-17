Tom in schoolhouse

Tom Walsh smiles inside the 1885 Schoolhouse, the second-oldest schoolhouse in Arizona.

 Kevin Murphy Green Valley News

Wear and tear happens to all buildings, especially historic buildings built well over a century ago like those at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum.

VIDEO: Interview and tour of rehab work

visitor center

Restoration of the woodwork and stucco around windows at the Visitor Center is part of the planned rehabilitation project at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park.
Schoolhouse window

Three windows on the west side of the schoolhouse are in need of repair.


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?