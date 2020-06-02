Janis and David Findlay stopped at their favorite businesses on their long-awaited return to Tubac last week. The couple has been coming to the area since the 1980s as a getaway from Tucson.
“We just love Tubac, it's been a beautiful community and a great place to go over the decades,” Janis said. “We feel they (businesses) are doing their part to keep us all safe.”
David said every business they visited did a great job of keeping them comfortable, with staff in masks and social distance being respected.
“We had a little cabin fever but didn't want to venture too far from home and thought this would be about as safe as we could get,” he said. “Everyone’s been super respectful.”
The pair have been cautious, taking safety steps such as the masks they were wearing.
“We just hope for the best for Tubac and we understand they have been hit not only by the down season of summer but this pandemic,” Janis said. “It’s a tough time and we’re hoping people come down and support this community so we can enjoy it for years to come.”
Sudden and hard
Tubac is a community of artists and local businesses. While many have reopened or are preparing to do so, COVID-19 hit owners during their peak of business in March and April. They are coming back in a historically slow time of year, the summer when winter visitors flock back to their home states.
According to the Tubac Chamber of Commerce, there are about 50 businesses back open in Tubac, or about half of the businesses there. Of those, 36 have their doors open and 14 are doing appointment-only or virtual visits.
The chamber has been updating its list of open businesses weekly and is only operating virtually at the time.
Chamber President Robert Ochoa said they will reopen their doors in July or August and they have been focusing on virtual services.
To help support businesses in their reopening, the chamber has created a donation-based fund for advertising and marketing Tubac closer to the fall season. Ochoa said so far, they have collected $7,000 to $8,000.
The chamber has been guiding businesses based on the CDC and Gov. Doug Ducey.
"Most are following the recommendations of the CDC," he said. "We've had very little, if any, pushback from our visitors and local residents."
Two public restrooms the Chamber oversees will remain closed until further notice.
"We’re seeking legal opinion on this and working with the county on that," Ochoa said. "We don't want to open up now because they aren't manned or serviced regularly so we don't want a situation where there's more exposure than necessary."
There are open public restrooms in La Entrada de Tubac.
Ochoa said Tubac is starting to see more visitors again and he is confident they will return to the "new normal," it's just a matter of time.
The artists
The Bighorn Gallery reopened May 15 with limited hours and adherence to CDC safety guidelines like extra cleaning and employees in masks. Owner Robert Brown said it’s been fairly slow in the gallery, but the area is starting to see movement again.
“It’s been relatively quiet but appears to be building as business in Tubac, especially in La Entrada where we’re located, the traffic is growing,” he said. “We hope people get out and shop locally and hope it (the pandemic) hasn't damaged their spending power.”
During the closure, Brown said they attempted online sales but it was only minimally successful.
“We all hope the economy will begin to work its way back to where it was but it won't go back completely,” he said. “I hope people begin, as things loosen up, to get out and shop locally.”
Bill Davis is gallery director at the Bruce Baughman Gallery, which also reopened May 15. He was surprised at the level of activity in Tubac over the last couple weekends.
“It's been a tough two months, and this happened right at the peak of the season,” he said. “I hope locals come to support local businesses and restaurants as opposed to big-box stores; that's our bread and butter, tourists and locals.”
The gallery is also adhering to social distancing guidelines, masks and extra sanitization and have had no problems, he said.
Davis is also a director and cofounder of the Tubac Village Artists Association. It was created as a way to promote the artist community at the heart of the village.
“The intent was showcasing Tubac as an artist destination,” he said. “This community is full of artists along with great galleries.”
He wants to see the area bounce back quickly and said the association is focusing on an art show at the Tubac Center for the Arts starting Friday.
Director Karin Topping said they have been preparing for their reopening carefully and the exhibit is something artists and guests have been looking forward to.
“It's an exciting opportunity for people to see Tubac artists then and now, a look at what they’ll see from master galleries in Tubac and the history of many no longer living artists,” she said. “We want to be able to have visitors feel comfortable coming to see the art current artists are producing in a safe place, a fascinating place to look at art.”
She has seen Tubac begin to come back to life with groups who meet on their patio at a distance for coffee.
“There’s a pent up need for people to be out and about,” she said. “Tubac is a good trip to come down, plan to have lunch, see the art here, visit the galleries, have lunch or dinner all in an atmosphere where you won't feel crowded.”
Ann Groves’ two galleries in Tubac, the Hal Empie Gallery and the Artist’s Daughter, are opting for appointment-only visits until fall. They are open every day, but customers need to give them a call to come inside.
“We have some events in the works and already have music booked and we have some groups and other things," she said. "We’re planning on a normal fall and start to a good season.”
Business came to a dead stop March 15, and she is glad to see things resume.
“In 36 years I’ve never seen a summer day look as bleak as it looked. It was like a Clint Eastwood movie, all it needed was a tumbleweed to roll across,” she said. “The energy is getting back and many businesses are open daily and by appointment, there’s plenty to do.”
Restaurants, retail
Marana residents John and Sharon Tyson were eager to get out of the house for some relaxing fun in Tubac.
Area favorite Elvira’s was one of their first stops and they said they were impressed with the way the restaurant was handling safety measures.
“I liked the fact they were wearing masks and gloves so it gives you a sense of confidence,” John said. “We haven't been able to eat at restaurants very often lately and of course we like Elvira’s.”
After their meal, the couple was on the search for a bench and other items at their favorite spots.
“I think we’re all relieved, we've been getting cabin fever and I think that's everybody," Sharon said. "We're all waiting to see what the new normal is going to be, but it's great to be out.”
About eight of the restaurants open for business offer dine-in service. Many were doing takeout and pickup while their dining rooms were closed, but it wasn’t near what they were used to seeing.
Italian Peasant owner Kim Rocco said they reopened the dining room May 15.
Among the changes they have implemented is distancing tables and chairs eight feet apart. It has reduced their capacity to 50 percent.
“People are hesitant and we’ve been doing takeout seven days a week and it’s more prominent because people are still scared,” she said. “We’ve been gouged by vendors, meat (prices) is up high as are other items but even with the circumstances we have not passed that cost on to customers.”
Rocco kept all her staff on through this time and she is hopeful the restaurant will survive.
“I would love to get back to normal but I have a feeling this is going to be a long process and new normal,” she said. “We can't be here without the support of the community.”
The Tumacookery is one of the retailers doing appointment-only in-person shopping or walk-ins for guests who knock on the door.
Owner Randy Wade takes safety precautions for his staff and customers seriously and is remaining cautious, he said.
“It’s partly because of the increase in cases in Santa Cruz and some more local cases we've heard about so we are playing it a little more cautious for customers and employees,” he said. “We had always planned on reopening by the guidelines which show a 14-day downward trend, though it's been a little elusive getting numbers.”
The store was open Memorial Day weekend and Wade said they had good traffic. He is confident they can get through this.
“We lost a good 45 days of peak season and now we’re going into summer and that last 45 days of the season is where we make money to get through summer so we’re having to be cautious financially right now,” he said. “We've been there 15 years and I think we will weather this OK as long as business returns.“
For him, his ultimate hope is for an effective vaccine and he will continue to ask staff and customers to wear masks inside.
“It's for everyone's good and not political, it’s just about community health,” he said. “It's the difference between being able to open safely or not being able to open at all if we couldn't require masks.”
The Tumacookery is in the La Entrada de Tubac shopping center, managed by Harrison Real Estate Group.
Todd Harrison oversees La Entrada and several other developments in Tubac and said the guidance they have provided their tenants is one of caution.
“The tenant base has been really good seeing the long-term picture of how to reopen safely and how to make people feel safe to come to Tubac. Part of it has been difficult for some.”
They are encouraging shop owners to require masks, have social distancing in place and to sanitize. For the most part, businesses and guests have followed the guidance and they are trying to go beyond what is simply mandated.
“It's a challenge for me when leadership doesn't mandate something that's really recommended," he said. "We have to disseminate that information in a loving way not to cause any grief. Overall they're (shops) are doing a good job making visitors feel welcome.”
For a regularly updated list of open businesses in Tubac, visit www.tubacaz.com/stores-open-in-tubac.