The Tubac Festival of the Arts won't take place in February after Santa Cruz County on Tuesday denied a permit for health reasons, but the door is open a crack for an event later in the year.
The festival, held in early February, draws hundreds of artists and thousands of visitors from around the nation.
Bob Ochoa, president of the Tubac Chamber of Commerce board of directors, said they would meet Wednesday to decide whether to postpone or cancel the 2021 festival. He said the Board of Supervisors were impressed by their COVID-19 mitigation plan and know how important the festival is to the village. They suggested later in the year might get approval, he said.