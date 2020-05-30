After 76 days of being closed to the public, the doors and galleries of the Tubac Center of the Arts will reopen June 5 with a new exhibit, “Then and Now,” featuring art of Tubac artists past and present.
They have some ground to make up. Though the TCA closure happened toward the end of Tubac’s high season, losses were still substantial, Executive Director Karin Topping said.
Ticket sales losses from canceled events amounted to about $17,000, and sales lost from art and the gift shop amounted to $18,000 to $20,000, she said.
TCA’s closure March 21 meant the loss of typical tourist business for 10 days in March and all of April before winter residents typically leave and tourism slows.
Though doors to the public were closed, inside it was business as usual.
“The office manager and Artistic Director Karon Leigh pretty much had regular hours and salary,” Topping said.
The live auction of painted javelinas planned for April 4 was moved online and everything sold. Two javelinas still need to be shipped — one to Florida and one to North Dakota.
Topping applied for and received about $30,000 in Payroll Protection Program funding that allows a business to keep employees and pay rent and utilities.
“It was a lifesaver. As a 501(c)3, the board knew we had to do this financially,” Topping said, adding that after eight weeks the loan will be forgiven if certain standards are met.
An honors system used-book sale of donated books that continues on TCA’s front deck has brought in $700, which Topping said she is pleased with.
During the two month-plus closure, she said a lot of cleaning was done, including the tile floors in the gallery.
She hopes to schedule a free outdoor concert this summer in front of TCA as a thank you and also to welcome back residents, visitors and the community.
Visitors to Tubac Center of the Arts will see some changes upon the June 5 reopening, where there will be no food or drink because of the pandemic.
“We will encourage social distancing. There will be tape on the floor. People will come in through the front door and leave through the back door,” she said. “We’re asking everyone to wear a mask. There will be no sign-ins when entering, and restrooms will be closed to the public.”
“People need something to do,” Topping said. “Visitors won’t have to touch anything. It is essential to make sure we continue to make Tubac Center of the Arts vital and viable.”