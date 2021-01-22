Pima County
Pima County wants to have a Green Valley pod for COVID-19 vaccinations by early February. Until then, the county is recommending people in Green Valley register and get a shot at one of the five Tucson pods. If you want to register but wait for a Green Valley option, see below.
Those who need assistance with registering can contact the county at 520-222-0119.
Here’s how you register for COVID-19 vaccinations through the county.
Go to www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration and select the appropriate category to fill out the survey.
If you meet the criteria, the county will send that information to Tucson Medical Center. You will receive an email from TMC called Mychart. You need to create an account on Mychart.
When you receive that email, it means there are vaccinations available and there is an appointment available in Tucson for you at one of the TMC pods. You will be able to go into Mychart to look up appointments.
If you do not want to go to a Tucson pod for an appointment — preferring Green Valley when it comes online — do not make an appointment.
If you sign up on the county site, but don’t create a Mychart account when notified, you will have to go through the process all over again.
Once the county stands up a Green Valley pod, the appointments will be added into the TMC system and people will get notified through Mychart that there is an appointment available.
Again, there are several pods in Tucson. But, there are no pods currently in Green Valley through the county.
Safeway
Safeways across the state are receiving doses of the vaccine but only a limited number. According to Pima County, vaccinations will be available at the Safeway at Continental Shopping Plaza.
To receive a vaccine through Safeway, you must visit www.safeway.com/vaccinations/covid-vaccine/eligibility and enter a Green Valley ZIP code.
If appointments are available, you will be allowed to fill out a registration form. If there are none available, you will receive the message, "Currently, all appointments are booked in your area."
Currently, there are no appointments available and it is unclear when they might come open.
A spokeswoman for Safeway declined Friday to provide more information.
UCHC
United Community Health Center is unsure when or whether it will receive more vaccines. It will put out a notice to the community when they do.