About 25 supporters of President Trump gathered on the corner of Sahuarita Road and Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard on Tuesday morning as House Democrats move forward with impeachment.
There was a mixed reception from drivers passing through the intersection with some honking and giving a thumbs-up and others shouting and raising a different finger.
Hours earlier, House Democrats announced they would bring two articles of impeachment against Trump. The move comes after hearings into the president's handling of military aid to Ukraine and accusations that he abused his presidential authority.
Those gathered in Sahuarita held signs against impeachment and supporting a second term in office.