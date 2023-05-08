Candidates

Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump

More than a year before the 2024 GOP presidential primary, a recent poll of Arizona voters puts former President Donald Trump out in front — by a long shot.

Phoenix-based Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) — formerly O.H. Predictive Insights — reported Trump ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 28 percentage points, when all potential candidates are considered.



