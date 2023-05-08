More than a year before the 2024 GOP presidential primary, a recent poll of Arizona voters puts former President Donald Trump out in front — by a long shot.
Phoenix-based Noble Predictive Insights (NPI) — formerly O.H. Predictive Insights — reported Trump ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by 28 percentage points, when all potential candidates are considered.
None of the other nine candidates mentioned by name reached double digits. The next four were Mike Pence (7%); Nikki Haley (4%); Liz Cheney (4%) and Marco Rubio (3%). “None of these candidates” polled at 9%.
“Even in the midst of legal woes, Trump is continuing to garner increasing support for his presidential bid in the Republican primary,” said Mike Noble, NPI chief of research. “With his name swirling throughout the press, it seems that, for Trump, no publicity is bad publicity.”
The poll of 371 registered Republicans was taken April 4-11, and has a margin of error of 5.1%.
Trump was up 7 percentage points from the February poll; DeSantis was down 5 points.
DeSantis does better in a head-to-head match-up with Trump, without other candidates considered. DeSantis registered 41% with Trump at 59%, a lead of 18 percentage points.
Trump performed especially well with those who identified as “Trump supporters” (93%); Republicans with a high school or less education (73%); Republicans making less than $50,000 (70%); non-parents (67%); and females (66%).
The sample demographics were weighted to accurately reflect gender, region, age, party affiliation, ethnicity and education.
The poll was taken before former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson kicked off his presidential campaign April 26. His name was not included in the poll.
