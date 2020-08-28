Drivers headed down La Canada Drive near El Toro Road in Sahuarita on Friday morning might have noticed a flag waving from an unusual place.
A Trump 2020 flag was attached to the raised crossing arm at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing, flapping in the wind. It is unclear when it was placed there, but it was gone by about 10 a.m.
“That is illegal for a number of reasons,” said Lupe Valdez, senior director of public affairs for Union Pacific Arizona, Southern California and Southern Nevada. “The crossings are there as a safety device for pedestrians and the motoring public and nothing can interfere with that in any way. In addition, UP does not allow any posting of any political material on our property.”
She said this rule has nothing to do with a political stance.
“This is so critical to a safe operation and is a safety issue for us,” she said. “If someone gets distracted by something that shouldn't be there it could cost someone's life.”
Valdez said individuals should never have contact with a crossing arm. She contacted several departments to address the issue. She said the crossing arm itself would need to be inspected for potential damage.
Valdez said in her years working in public affairs for Union Pacific she has never heard of someone attaching something to a crossing arm.
“If anything, I’ve seen more people put small types of signs on a dirt property because they may not know it’s private,” she said. “Again, it’s not the safe thing to do, period. We don't allow anything political; it's not the proper place for any flag of any sort because of the safety factors here.”
Kristen South, director of corporate communications and media relations, said Union Pacific does not have cameras on their properties that may have captured images of somebody attaching the flag. The railroad's main concern was addressing the immediate safety concern and removing the flag.
To report anything unusual to Union Pacific, contact its Response Management Communication Center (RMCC) at 888-877-7267 or email RMCC_in@up.com.