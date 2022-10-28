The best way to digest True Concord Voices & Orchestra’s concert on Nov. 4 is to look at it like a box of chocolates. Only in this case, you’ll know what you’re be getting: quality music, notable works and about 500 years of history.
True Concord, which is on the second in a six-concert series — all staging first in Green Valley — is unleashing what it calls “Magnificent Musical Miniatures.”
The music world calls them motets. And, yes, that’s the real word for it.
“This is a genre that’s been around for hundreds of years,” Music Director Eric Holtan said. “They’re short, miniature masterpieces by these composers that are mostly known for their big, long works.”
Most of the 11 pieces on the program run three to seven minutes, with Bach’s “Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied, BWV 225” going about 10.
Among the offerings: “and the swallow” (based on Psalm 84) by Caroline Shaw, the youngest recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for Music; “O magnum mysterium” by Morten Lauridsen (a True Concord guest in 2019); and Ēriks Ešenvalds’ arrangement of “Amazing Grace.”
Motets originated in Italy and came about because churches wanted shorter pieces, Holtan said, and they were the ones writing the checks for the composers.
“You gotta follow the bucks,” Holtan said with a laugh. “The motet genre really came out of the church. We start this program going back to Palestrina, who’s a 16th century composer and he was a Renaissance master, and the church was paying his bills. So he was writing music for the church, and the motet was one of the vehicles by which composers supplied music for the church. So these were pieces you would hear during church, sung by a choir and during Communion or during offering or something.”
Today’s composers aren’t typically working for churches but use the same genre to show what they can do with it. There’s also another advantage to motets.
“It’s accessible,” Holtan said, using Lauridsen’s piece as an example. “It can be performed by ensembles who don’t have the resources to have a big orchestra and a large choir that needs to balance with the orchestra. You can do this piece with 16 voices.”
Holtan said there are hundreds of motets and chose the 11 for various reasons, including a nod to the masters like Bach, Mozart and Brahms.
“But we’re also looking for those masters who are alive and well today. Lauridsen’s one of them,” he said. Shaw is another.
True Concord has done motets but never an entire concert of them; this one takes listeners from the 16th century through today.
The concert ends with “Amazing Grace,” not a technical motet but the most popular hymn in the world, he said.
“There’s something for everybody,” Holtan said. “It provides a variety for people. It also showcases how versatile our group is. We can do the big works with orchestra and choir, but we can do these programs that span 500 years with all the different stylistic elements of each of these composers, and do it well. Our artists can switch gears from one piece to the next, one composer to the next, one era to the next and pull it off well.”
Emmy winner
True Concord Voices & Orchestra and Green Valley now have a connection to an Emmy winner.
Jake Runestad, a rising star in the world of composition, won an Emmy for a piece commissioned and first performed by True Concord in February at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley.
The piece, “Earth Symphony,” won in the Musical Composition/Arrangement category.
“Earth Symphony is my most ambitious and most important work to date,” Runestad, 36, said in a news release. “I’m thrilled it has gained visibility in this way and I hope it spurs questions, dialogue and action to care for our planet.”
Holtan said Arizona PBS captured the 35-minute performance and submitted it. The honor was announced Sept. 12.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone