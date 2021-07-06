A bull ran in front of a pickup on Sunday, two days after the state Department of Agriculture returned to the area to address the ongoing problem with feral animals in parks, roads and neighborhoods.
The F-150 pickup hit the bull near El Toro Road and La Canada Drive, according to Sahuarita police. They said the truck was spun around, the driver’s side door damaged and a window shattered. The driver was not injured.
The bull was seriously injured and officers euthanized it.
Two days earlier, on Friday, officers were called twice to the area near Sahuarita Road and La Canada Drive for bull sightings.
In the first case, about 4 a.m., officers saw the bull run northbound into the desert near SAMTEC, the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center. At 7:30 p.m., officers used lights and sirens to urge a bull back into the desert. They said the bull hopped a four-foot, barbed-wire fence that led to mine property.
Also last week, a bull was found dead on Sahuarita Road just east of the town boundary, apparently struck by a car.
Agriculture officials returned to Sahuarita on Friday to make another attempt at ridding the area of bulls.
A state spokesman on Tuesday said they are working on a new location for a trap “to capture the fourth bull.”
Sahuarita Police Chief John Noland said the state planned to move a bull trap it has near Rancho Resort to another area in that community; set up several game cameras; and are trying to secure an additional bull trap for the northern end of Rancho Sahuarita.
Noland said a bull tranquilized by the Agriculture Department in May weighed about 1,800 pounds, “and it was much smaller than the one an officer had to dispatch just before that incident.”
One bull was hauled off and one euthanized in May. Despite those efforts, police still received several bull sightings called in by residents. Officers chase the bulls off the road and redirect them to the desert.
The bulls and wild horses historically haven’t been an unusually sight in summer, but a prolonged drought had the bulls staying through winter, often in public green belts and parks. Officials have not been able to find an owner; the bulls are not branded.
“Often, the bull is grazing or drinking water,” Noland said in an email. “While grazing, cattle may not look like a serious safety issue, it is in such municipal settings. The cattle can attack people, move into roadways and cause collisions. When they believe they are threatened, cattle are much faster than many people realize and can fairly easily jump fences when motivated.”
Noland said residents should call when they see a bull or cattle in a park, neighborhood or on or near a road when not behind a fence. He said his department is working with the state and local ranchers and property owners, “and most of the time they are addressed without having to dispatch the animal, but having to dispatch the animal can be a reality under certain circumstances.”