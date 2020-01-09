Northbound Interstate 19 was closed for several hours beginning Wednesday night after a semi-truck hauling tomatoes caught on fire around 11 p.m.
Green Valley Fire District crews responded to the blaze, which was between Esperanza Boulevard and Duval Mine Road. GVFD spokesman L.T. Pratt said the driver escaped uninjured and the crews quickly extinguished the fire and removed the smoldering debris.
DPS closed both lanes of northbound I-19 for several hours. Troopers opened the left lane around 3 a.m.