Malfunctioning brakes are to blame after a pickup drove through a facade wall near True Value hardware at Continental Shopping Plaza on Friday morning.
Nobody was seriously injured as the truck struck a wall that creates a breezeway, taking out a table full of plants. The store wall was not hit by the vehicle and had minimal damage from the table. Nothing inside the store was damaged.
"It looks worse than it is," said Kelly Gardner, asset manager for the plaza, adding there was no structural damage and no cost estimate to fix it yet.
Lt. Paul Hill, commander of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department substation in Green Valley, said they received a call around 7:40 a.m. at the center near Continental Road and I-19.
A woman driving a white Dodge truck was driving through the plaza when the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned, Hill said.
“There wasn’t anything criminal and no one was seriously injured. All things considered, it was a low-speed incident and the wall and the vehicle really took the brunt of it,” Hill said.
Tony Kucko, an assistant manager at True Value, said he was near the back of the store when he heard the crash.
“From what I know…she tried to put on her emergency brake, but just went right through (the wall),” Kucko said. “Luckily, she didn’t crash six inches the other way, or she would’ve hit the propane.”
Kucko confirmed that nobody appeared to be hurt from the accident, though paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after the crash to evaluate the driver.
Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.
