Malfunctioning brakes are to blame after a pickup drove through a facade wall near True Value hardware at Continental Shopping Plaza on Friday morning.

Nobody was seriously injured as the truck struck a wall that creates a breezeway, taking out a table full of plants. The store wall was not hit by the vehicle and had minimal damage from the table. Nothing inside the store was damaged. 



Mary Glen Hatcher | 520-547-9740

Mary Glen is a North Carolina native who's excited to explore the Tucson area through her reporting with Green Valley News. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill's Hussman School of Journalism and Media in 2019.

