Hospital

Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita is seeing a surge in patients at the 18-bed facility.

 Green Valley News

A “tripledemic” of respiratory infections is taking a toll on hospitals across the state, filling hospital beds with rising caseloads of coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Pima County, like most counties in Arizona, has been in a state of “high” COVID-19 transmission since early December – the first time the county has been at that level since February.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?