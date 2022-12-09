A “tripledemic” of respiratory infections is taking a toll on hospitals across the state, filling hospital beds with rising caseloads of coronavirus, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Pima County, like most counties in Arizona, has been in a state of “high” COVID-19 transmission since early December – the first time the county has been at that level since February.
Across the state, COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly tripled since mid-September, rising from roughly 300 to more than 1,200 in mid-November, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Influenza and RSV cases are also on the rise, with both viruses spreading at rates between seven and eight times higher compared to the last five years, according to the Pima County Health Department.
In the last week of November, Arizona confirmed 4,792 new flu cases at a time when the state would typically see about 327, according to data from ADHS. That same week, the state reported more than 1,500 new RSV cases – about 18 times more than what Arizona typically sees this time of year, ADHS said.
And as caseloads have increased, hospitals have been feeling the pinch.
At the 18-bed Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, seasonal increases in flu, COVID and RSV have kept them “extremely busy,” according to spokeswoman Veronica Apodaca.
“Capacity fluctuates hourly, and while there have been times when our hospital has been near or at capacity, we continue to encourage patients to seek healthcare when needed,” she wrote in an emailed statement.
Apodaca did not indicate how frequently the hospital has been at or near capacity over the last couple weeks or if they have needed to send patients to Tucson hospitals.
“While Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita is busy, we are still able to care for the community,” she said.
According to ADHS, 91% of inpatient beds were occupied in hospitals across the state as of Dec. 6, up from 79% in mid-September.
Roughly 7% of inpatient beds in Pima County are now occupied by COVID-positive patients, up from 2% in September, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
With patient numbers typically higher this time of year, Rebecca Ruiz Hudman, senior regional marketing and public relations manager with Banner Health, said it’s not uncommon for Banner to bring on additional contract workers or offer current employees incentives to work extra shifts.
“We encourage the public to get a flu shot and the latest COVID booster whenever eligible. Stay home when you’re feeling sick,” Hudman said.
Though hospitals in the area have seen increases in volume over the last few weeks, Green Valley Fire District’s ambulance service hasn’t seen interruptions.
Assistant Fire Chief Joey Kosiorowski said the hospitals have been busy with the viruses this season.
“But, we haven’t seen many issues with our off-loading times (at hospitals),” he said. “Sometimes they are increased, but no more than other times of year when we see the flu kick up or something.”
He has noted that hospitals are experiencing in-patient room shortages, but it hasn’t effected their service.
Following the end of the state’s COVID-19 public health emergency order and its reporting requirements, ADHS no longer receives data from hospitals regarding bed usage and availability in their Emergency Departments, said Steve Elliott, communications director for ADHS.
ADHS is in regular contact with hospitals to monitor trends and help with requests for assistance, Elliott said, however the department has received no such requests from any Tucson-area hospitals.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone