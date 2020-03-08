A 24-year-old Rio Rico resident who made an early morning "run for the border" Monday found himself in the Pima County jail instead.
Sahuarita Police Sgt. Michael Blevins said police were called to the Taco Bell on West Duval Mine Road around 6:15 a.m. Monday after someone ran into the drive-thru menu with their car.
When officers arrived, they found the car still in drive and Alan Manuel Castro asleep at the wheel, Blevins said.
Officers discovered Castro was driving on a license that had been suspended for a past driving under the influence conviction, Blevins said.
The officers conducted a DUI investigation and Castro was booked into the jail on suspicion of DUI, two counts of aggravated DUI and criminal damage.