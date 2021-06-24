About 850 Trico customers in the Green Valley area lost electricity for more than eight hours Wednesday and Thursday.
Power was out from about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday, according to a Trico spokeswoman.
A storm that rolled through the area about 3:15 p.m. broke four power poles near Trico’s Green Valley substation and damaged a communications pole, causing a brief outage. The longer outage was necessary to repair the poles, the spokeswoman said.
Customers were notified about two hours before the outage via social media and other Trico notification processes. The spokeswoman said customers who were not notified can sign up to be contacted in the event of an outage here.
Trico is still working on repairing some damage but the power is on and they anticipate no further outages.