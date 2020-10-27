There's nothing like a pandemic to put a fright into Halloween. For some, the risk is not worth the candy. Others are not ready to surrender their traditions and are adapting to make the best of it.
The Pima County Health Department made its recommendations for the holiday, including mask wearing, handing out candy outside rather than at the door and limiting the number of people at Halloween celebrations.
In Sahuarita and Green Valley, there will be plenty of pumpkins and masked trick-or-treaters out in the neighborhoods.
Modifying Halloween
The Town of Sahuarita hosted a drive-through Trunk or Treat on Saturday as a way to provide a socially distanced option for families.
According to the town, there were 642 cars at the event, with more than 3,000 people. (They plan a similar event for WinterFest.)
Denny’s on Nogales Highway is also putting together a trunk-or-treat event as a way for kids to celebrate safely. Manager Courtney Jernigan said they will section off part of the parking to pass out candy. They’ll also show the family-friendly “The Haunted Mansion” on the wall of Brake Masters next door.
“We wanted to give the community a safe environment to celebrate. It's been a rough year and we're trying to make sure we're community-oriented,” she said. “If it wasn't for the community, we wouldn't be here and we are grateful and want to let them know we're here for them and we appreciate them."
For her own family, Halloween is just as big as Christmas and she is trying to provide a safe avenue for her children to enjoy the holiday.
“Typically, we go house to house but with COVID, families are not really about that lifestyle," she said. "I want my daughter to feel the excitement of being 5 and getting to be whatever you want and have candy. This will be a safe, clean and healthy environment where she's OK interacting with other kids.”
Grace Kinney, who runs a Prenda microschool, has been taking precautions seriously during COVID-19.
She moved to Sahuarita a year ago from a rural community and said last Halloween was the first time her children got to trick-or-treat in their own community.
"It was really fun to get out and trick-or-treat in our neighborhood and see friendly faces," she said. "We are bummed this year and we have decorations inside the house, decorated a little outside. We're big fans of Halloween."
This year she is trying to find a happy medium. She's putting together a Covid-Conscious Sahuarita Samhain (Gaelic festival). The idea is to get several houses in Rancho Sahuarita to agree to follow COVID precautions while trick-or-treating. That means masks and gloves, distancing, and pre-packaged candy on a table so kids can pick them up themselves.
"It's just my idea for our family and for some of the families in my microschool and in a Facebook group who didn't want to be out on Halloween," she said. "Some things can be done safely at a distance like giving out candy, wearing masks, all those things. But if a ton of people are out on the street you can't successfully distance and stay six feet away."
Several neighbors have agreed and she's hopeful to preserve the fun of the holiday through a mini experience.
"This is my way to still have the experience of going door to door, seeing decorations and having positive interactions while staying safe," she said.
Not taking the risk
Halloween is a favorite holiday for Tracie Beuden and her family, including two adult children and 12 and 14 year olds.
“We all enjoy the drama of dressing up, carving pumpkins, haunted houses and trick-or-treating,” she said. “These times are usually best shared with friends.”
As much as the family enjoys their yearly traditions for the holiday, Beuden knew they’d have to adjust their plans due to the pandemic.
“This year presents a bit of a challenge, but we do feel it's safer for our family if we stay home,” she said. “It means missing time with friends, which is sad, but we are trying to make the best of it.”
Beuden and her children began bouncing ideas around for alternatives last month and decided they’ll continue with pumpkin carving and costumes, but they are adding a couple new activities.
“One thing we've wanted to do and not had time for the past couple of years is to bake some Halloween treats,” she said. “This year we will have plenty of time to bake, so we're going to make a gingerbread or choco-bread haunted house in lieu of trick-or-treating.”
The Beudens will also watch the chul television show “Are You Afraid of the Dark.” Beuden said their favorite thing to do in a power outage is share scary stories and they’ll do that together this year.
“My son thought it would be a great way to end the evening so we'll be sharing our own spooky stories with each other,” she said. “Finally, with it being full and all, we'll definitely take some time out to howl at the moon, or at least observe it.”
While her kids are disappointed this Halloween won’t be the same, they are excited about the week of activities they have planned.
“Our kids are handling this year as well as anyone can, but I think Halloween is going to be one of those times where we can set aside the stress and enjoy our time at home together," she said.
Full steam Halloween
Rancho Sahuarita resident Jennifer Christianson said Halloween has always been big in her family. Their yard display just gets larger and more detailed every year.
“Our display is not fully completed until the day of Halloween when we bring out all the animatronics and set up certain things that are unable to be placed in the yard beforehand,” she said. “This year some of the tombstones and other items are handmade as I love taking things most people would throw away and reimagine them into something useful as a prop.”
Typically, they have some friends over and the kids go trick-or-treating as a group. Her two oldest, 18 and 23, like to interact with the kids in costume.
“We absolutely love having the kids come by and see the house,” she said. “My husband says all the time when people drive by the house and slow down so their kids can look at the display that this is why we do it and when they stop slowing down to see the decorations is when we will stop.”
Christianson said their Halloween traditions won’t change this year, except they are going to remain aware of COVID-19 and work to keep people safe.
“We feel that social distancing is possible and to take away something that is celebrated and looked forward to each year is just something we will not do, the youth has been cooped up for months, they need an outlet,” she said. “I will allow the kids to trick-or-treat and I understand the fear of COVID as my youngest has severe asthma, so we are very careful when we go out in public and make sure to sanitize as soon as we get home.”
She understood why some families don’t feel safe to trick or treat.
Celeste Uribe has three children ages 15, 7 and 4, and said the kids dress in costumes all year-round.
“They actually make my 15 year old join in and dress up a few times a week,” she said.
Uribe’s family typically has a Halloween party with costumes and food, and she sits outside to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. They'll be out there this year, too.
“COVID has pretty much impacted all other parts of life in some way so we decided to keep Halloween as close as we normally do," she said. "The kids really needed some normalcy. We love to decorate and we get lots of little ones that make a little stop just to hang out in the front yard.”
They'll be handing out candy in gloves and masks.
Lisa Loske, a former kindergarten teacher from Portland, likes to go all out with costumes and decorating. She has a 2-year-old granddaughter and is planning to have candy available for trick-or-treaters this year.
“This year, we still plan to dress up, and we will sit outside at the top of our driveway as the trick-or-treaters go by," she said. "We will have individually packaged treats for the children to take as they go by. Our 2-year-old granddaughter will just dress up and watch the parade with us.”
Keeping safety in mind, she sees no reason Halloween traditions can’t continue.
“I don't think children need to miss out on trick-or-treating this year, we just need to do it smartly and safely," she said.