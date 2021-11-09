If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The bench trial in the case of a former employee of a Green Valley adult care facility who was found partially clothed in a resident’s bedroom has been postponed.
The criminal case against Robert Keith Durbin, 67, was set to take place in Green Valley Justice Court on Nov. 10, but ahead of the trial, the Pima County Attorney’s Office requested a continuance of the case after a prosecutor reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
A new trial date has not yet been set.
Durbin, who served as the former marketing manager at Silver Springs, was charged with misdemeanor indecent exposure after caregivers at the facility discovered him partially clothed in the room of a resident with dementia on May 23, 2020, according to a Sheriff's report.
Durbin told deputies he stepped into the resident’s room that Saturday to help her move paperwork out of a drawer, when he later took off “his shoes, socks and jeans entirely” to remove “a rose bush thorn or another twig of some sort that was aggravating his right thigh.”
When staff members entered the room and found him undressed, Durbin quickly went into the bathroom and locked himself inside while staff members took photos, removed the resident from the room and called the police, according to the report.
