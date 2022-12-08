Jackson testifies.JPG

Peter Jackson testifies during a bench trial at the Green Valley Justice Court on Dec. 7. Justice of the Peace Charlene Pesquiera is at left.

The bench trial was held Wednesday in the case of a Green Valley man who was tossed out of a Republican meet-and-greet event last summer, but a decision won't come until Dec. 19.

Peter Jackson, 73, faces a criminal trespassing charge in Green Valley Justice Court stemming from an incident at a GOP “Meet the Candidates” event at a Continental Shopping Plaza conference room June 4.

Eileen Wilson, a volunteer and organizer with the United Republicans For Arizona, testifies during a bench trial at the Green Valley Justice Court on Dec. 7. 
Paul Gattone, defense attorney for Peter Jackson, addresses the court during the bench trial Dec. 7 as the video of the incident plays on a screen. Jackson is behind Gattone.
Josh Moser, a prosecutor with the Pima County Attorney's Office, speaks during a bench trial at the Green Valley Justice Court on Dec. 7. 


