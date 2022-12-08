The bench trial was held Wednesday in the case of a Green Valley man who was tossed out of a Republican meet-and-greet event last summer, but a decision won't come until Dec. 19.
Peter Jackson, 73, faces a criminal trespassing charge in Green Valley Justice Court stemming from an incident at a GOP “Meet the Candidates” event at a Continental Shopping Plaza conference room June 4.
More than 20 Republican candidates, including U.S. Senate hopeful Blake Masters, attended what was billed as a meet-and-greet kegger, sponsored by the Green Valley United Republicans For Arizona.
Jackson, a Democrat, testified Wednesday that he saw the event advertised as “open to the public” and decided to attend.
Dressed in a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt, a “Jail Trump” ball cap, mirrored sunglasses and a “Fully Vaxxed” lapel button, Jackson captured his attendance on video, which has since been viewed well over 100,000 times online and was referenced repeatedly in court.
Jackson’s presence quickly began to agitate attendees. While some asked questions about his appearance and tiny GoPro camera, others hurled insults, joining a growing chorus of calls for him to “get out” and “leave,” according to the video.
After being asked several times by an event organizer to leave, the video shows a scuffle between Jackson and others, during which Jackson appears to be punched twice by a woman, grabbed around the neck and pushed backward by Masters, and then literally tossed out of the room into the breezeway.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies were called and cited Jackson for trespassing and simple assault. The assault charge was later dropped.
As a result, Wednesday’s proceedings focused solely on the trespassing charge – whether Jackson knowingly remained at the event unlawfully after a reasonable request to leave was made by someone with lawful control of the property, according to state statute.
‘You have to leave’
During opening arguments, prosecutors stated there were no issues with Jackson going into the event.
Issues arose, however, after Jackson was repeatedly asked to leave by an event organizer and continued to stay, said Joshua Moser, a prosecutor with the Pima County Attorney’s Office.
Eileen Wilson, who volunteers with UR4AZ and attended the June event, testified she was wearing a name badge that identified her as an organizer.
Wilson said she was made aware of a non-paying guest, whom she approached. In the video, Wilson can be seen speaking to Jackson, identifying herself and asking him to leave.
“He’s our sergeant at arms, and he’s asking you nicely to leave,” Wilson can be heard saying to Jackson in the video. “Otherwise, I’m going to call the police. I am in charge of this event…you need to leave, sir,” she says.
Wilson continues to ask Jackson to leave several times, according to the video and her own testimony.
In his testimony Wednesday, Jackson said he was unable to understand what was being asked of him, or even who Wilson and the sergeant at arms were, because of all the noise in the room.
“I only know that many other people were raising their voices and were yelling at me,” Jackson said, adding that he also has hearing issues that make it difficult to hear some conversations.
“I think a woman, possibly Ms. Wilson, told me, ‘You have to leave’ and I just kept listening,” he said. “The only words I remember hearing were, ‘You have to leave’ and ‘get out.’”
Because he was not wearing prescription glasses, Jackson said Wilson’s name badge was also no help in establishing her authority at the event.
“I had no idea that she had any authority…she was wearing a badge that I assumed said something about Republicans,” Jackson said of his encounter with Wilson.
“I expected they were just normal people like me, and I was just assuming they didn’t want me there, or didn’t like what I was wearing in the room.”
‘She said I could stay’
At one point, Jackson can be heard saying in the video, “I think she said I could stay,” gesturing to a woman staffing an admissions table near the door to the conference room.
The woman, Jackson testified, had allowed him to enter the room without paying an admission fee, which was required for attendees like Jackson who were not members of UR4AZ.
“They did not ask me for a ticket…and nobody stopped me,” Jackson said Wednesday.
As calls for his departure grew, the video shows Jackson attempting to make his way back to the table to purchase a ticket for the event, to which Wilson says, “It’s too late, do not accept his money.”
Jackson said he then looked to the woman at the admissions table – not only to try to purchase a ticket, but also as the one person he understood might have authority over the event.
“She was the only one I expected that might have authority to tell me to get out, and she did not,” Jackson said.
On Wednesday, Jackson testified that if someone had presented him with an identification card with some sort of authority clearly displayed and “calmly” explained that he had to leave, he would have left the event.
Though Wilson stated Wednesday that there is not a formal, written description of her specific roles and responsibilities as an event organizer for UR4AZ, as the organizer, she believed she had the authority to remove someone from the room.
Next steps
In closing, Moser said Jackson’s presence and appearance at the event was meant to ruffle feathers.
“Like an ostrich sticking its head in the sand…you can’t just make yourself deliberately ignorant of the conditions,” the prosecutor said.
“You don’t dress like that unless you’re there to provoke a reaction, and a reaction is exactly what he got,” Moser said.
Paul Gattone, Jackson’s defense attorney, argued that his client did not come to the event to provoke the type of reaction he received, but was instead there to listen to the candidates at what he perceived to be an open, public event.
“Lots of people were there telling him to leave, so I think there was also serious confusion as to who was authorized to tell him to leave,” Gattone said.
Additionally, Gattone argued that though UR4AZ reserved the conference room for their meeting, the reservation itself did not give them “lawful control” or authority over the room as outlined in the state’s definition of criminal trespassing, and that Wilson was “making up rules on the fly” as to who could stay at the event, and who could not.
Moser rebutted, saying “it’s not anything that complicated.”
“It’s about what was actually conveyed to Jackson. They (UR4AZ) had authority over the room, they let Jackson know, and he wasn’t interested in that, and he stayed and he stayed.”
If found guilty of criminal trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor, Jackson could face a maximum $500 fine, 30 days in jail or one year of probation, although the prosecution has said they do not plan to seek jail time. There are no mandatory minimum penalties.
Justice of the Peace Charlene Pesquiera, who heard the case as a pro tem while Green Valley Justice Court Presiding Judge Raymond Carroll is on unscheduled medical emergency leave, is expected to deliver a judgment in the case Dec. 19.