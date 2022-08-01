Purchase Access

A tree went up in flames after being struck by lightning Saturday evening, dropping embers on neighboring rooftops in central Green Valley, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

That same rain made life more difficult for residents still recovering for a July 16 storm that damaged hundreds of roofs and skylights. 

Roof

A truck from a roofing company is parked Monday in Villas East. 


