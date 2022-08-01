A tree went up in flames after being struck by lightning Saturday evening, dropping embers on neighboring rooftops in central Green Valley, according to the Green Valley Fire District.
That same rain made life more difficult for residents still recovering for a July 16 storm that damaged hundreds of roofs and skylights.
Nobody was injured after the Italian cypress was hit about 5 p.m. near the 600 block of West Placita Nueva, off Esperanza. The occupants of the home evacuated to a neighbor's house before fire crews arrived, GVFD said, adding that there appeared to be no damage to the home.
According to GVFD, the homeowner said he heard “a large boom sound,” followed by his power cutting out and then coming back on. Moments later, a neighbor knocked on his door to tell him his tree was on fire.
Scattered outages
A cluster of strong storms Sunday evening knocked power out for customers across Pima and part of Santa Cruz counties – from Rio Rico to the Santa Catalina Mountains. But most woke up Monday morning with the lights back on.
Joseph Barrios, a spokesman for Tucson Electric Power, said 18,000 to 20,000 customers throughout their service area lost power for about an hour on Sunday shortly before 7 p.m. as heavy rain and gusty winds swept through the area.
“There was plenty of storm activity over the weekend and over the past several days, and we certainly had a lot of activity last night,” Barrios said Monday.
According to the National Weather Service in Tucson, wind gusts up to 70 mph and ping-pong ball sized hail were reported in parts of southwestern Pima County Sunday evening and into Sunday night.
Barrios said none of their equipment suffered extensive damage and repairs were mainly contained to fixing “a broken crossarm here, a downed wire there,” which also meant a majority of customers were able to get their power back relatively quickly.
“Sometimes, even if there are physical repairs that have to be made, we can shorten that outage time and reroute power in the direction of those who need it. There’s certainly situations where we have to make physical repairs before we can restore services to all those affected, but so far this summer, it’s certainly not been as severe as other summers we’ve had,” Barrios said.
“But, of course we’re always keeping an eye on the weather, just like everyone else.”
Still mopping up
Villas East is still mopping up from the July 16 monsoon storm that dropped rain and hail across much of Green Valley.
A list of 71 homes with some sort of damage — mostly roof — was distributed July 25 among residents. That number now is likely much higher.
Villas West also is recovering from the same storm, with dozens of units with roof damage. That was compounded after Saturday evening's rain, according to an email to residents from HOA management.
Residents were encouraged "to poke a hole in the ceiling where it is bubbling or bowing and direct the water to a bucket. This will relieve some pressure and allow the water to drain that is built up between your ceiling and the roof."
A manager did not return a call for more information.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone