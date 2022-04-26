If you’ve noticed an increase in trash along Interstate 19 recently, you’re not alone.
Green Valley Council Executive Director David McAllister Romo said their office has seen a notable increase in complaints about littering along the interstate over the past few weeks.
“This has really been one of the main drivers we’re hearing from our residents, that littering is a major issue,” Romo said.
The Arizona Department of Transportation has heard them, too. Year over year, complaints about litter were up about 16% in 2021 – that's 1,429 complaints last year – compared to 2020.
And it’s not just that the trash is unsightly, Romo said. It can also be a safety issue.
“We see trash along the roadways as well as untrimmed trees and foliage as a real safety issue for our residents and drivers here, especially with the strong winds we’ve had and the wildfire risks in our community,” he said.
So now, GVC will now be taking that feedback straight to the top.
The Green Valley Council has opened a public comment period through May 15 to gather input about littering along I-19, and plans to use that information in upcoming meetings, both with community partners and with the Arizona Department of Transportation.
“Because it’s ADOT who oversees these issues, we feel like we really don’t have very many options other than getting this feedback and trying to get at the source,” Romo said.
“We’re really just trying to communicate the need that we see for getting a few more resources down here in our community.”
Pandemic struggles
Roadway litter has become a bigger issue because of the pandemic.
Nationwide, nearly 23.7 billion pieces of litter were left on 8.3 million miles of roadways in 2020, which is roughly 2,855 pieces of trash per mile, according to the Keep America Beautiful National Litter Study.
In Southern Arizona, picking up that litter along state highways is largely dependent upon three resources: ADOT maintenance crews, volunteer groups such as Adopt-A-Highway program participants, and prison inmate clean-up crews.
COVID-19 restrictions took a huge bite out of the latter two.
In 2020, ADOT saw a reduction in the number of Adopt-A-Highway volunteer groups regularly cleaning up roads, and starting in March of that year, public health restrictions prevented inmate crews from participating in off-site work.
“So, for two years we hadn’t had any Department of Corrections (DOC) crews here which was really awful,” Joanna Bradley, community outreach project manager at ADOT, told the Green Valley Council last week.
“We just got some crews back in October, but they were taken out again in December. Now, we’ve got one of about four (DOC crews) back, so it’s something but it doesn’t address everything,” she said.
Garin Groff, public information officer for ADOT, confirmed Tuesday that the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry work crews are currently operating at about 30% of their normal capacity due to health-related restrictions.
Additionally, Bradley said ADOT has a limited number of maintenance crews who perform cleanup duties when they can, but must prioritize safety-related work first – things like guardrail repairs, pavement maintenance and right-of-way fence repairs to keep livestock off roadways.
“What I’ve been told from higher-ups in ADOT is there’s been a group assigned to relook at how (littering) can be addressed, since we can’t consistently count on DOC crews,” Bradley said.
“We’re looking at different ways to address it. It’s an ongoing frustration…on everybody’s side,” she said.
Tackling trash
Over the past few years, ADOT has sponsored several large-scale, concentrated cleanups along major interstates, including a February project in Tucson where 45 crew workers collected around 44,000 pounds of trash along I-10 and I-19.
But that clean-up only stretched as far south as Valencia Road, leaving the litter along I-19, near Sahuarita and Green Valley, untouched.
When asked if ADOT would consider conducting a similar, large-scale cleanup down I-19, Groff said crews are only deployed to those types of projects “as time allows.”
“ADOT crews do remove litter in the Green Valley area when not working on priority safety repairs,” he added.
In the meantime, ADOT still relies on efforts of local volunteer groups, like the Green Valley Litter Patrol, and other Adopt-A-Highway volunteers to fill in the gaps south of Tucson.
In 2021, volunteers alone collected about 197,000 pounds of trash from along Arizona highways, which is about 89,000 more pounds of trash than was collected in 2020, according to ADOT.
Whether it’s individuals who throw trash out of a car window, or commercial vehicles who don’t secure their loads, the litter problem is also one that’s entirely preventable, which is why ADOT focuses a number of outreach efforts on driver behavior.
Drivers who spot a litter bug or roadside trash violation can report it at litter.az.gov or via the statewide litter hotline (1-877-3LITTER). Offenders receive a letter reminding them about fines, which can be up to $500 if caught littering by law enforcement, and are provided a trash bag for their vehicle.