After jamming out at the Abrego Trailhead since January 2021, the pop-up concert series started by musician Steve Strange and a group of other local musicians has been asked to relocate by Pima County.
Strange said he got the phone call after a Feb. 9 concert where he and The Elderly Brothers and Friends played a concert featuring Elvis music.
Almost 300 people arrived.
“Well, I get a call from them (the county) Thursday (Feb. 10) afternoon and they indicated that concerns were raised to them about the safety of doing what we did at the trailhead park, that apparently due to violations of county regulations that we had not recognized, we essentially couldn't do it again,” he said. “But at the same time they said they wanted to work with us to find a spot that would be successful.”
Strange said they always tried to keep the pop-up concerts safe for the audience and other park guests like cyclists and hikers, but the crowds were just getting too large.
The February concert resulted in a report of the crowd that eventually went to the Pima County Department of Natural Resources and Recreation.
Though they made it clear the pop-up concerts couldn’t continue on at Abrego Trailhead, county representatives suggested the Historic Canoa Ranch as a new venue with adequate parking and room for the audience.
“At the time, they identified April Layher (of Pima County Department of Natural Resources and Recreation) down at Canoa Ranch as somebody I could contact to see if we couldn't work out something,” he said. “Having just determined we were going to put on another pop-up on Feb. 28 — not before or after — I was in a bit of a bind."
The two met the next day to put together general logistics.
On Tuesday, Strange met with Layher again to finalize the agreement for a pop-up concert on Feb. 28 featuring music by The Beatles.
“Now, we want to alert people who are interested that they can join us down by the ramada area by the ranch residences so that we can have them be entertained,” he said.
Though the ranch residence area of Canoa Ranch is typically closed Mondays, the county agreed to open it for the concert.
Audience members are still encouraged to bring chairs, water, sunblock, masks and to socially distance.
Strange said that though the venue is a little farther away, it also has better facilities and can offer a more comfortable experience.
The concerts are free and guests have been encouraged to make financial or food donations that go to the Green Valley food bank. Their last concert brought in $800 and 50 pounds of food.
Strange said the donations will continue, with a portion going to Canoa Ranch for providing the space and assisting with the performance.
As far as if there will be additional pop-up concerts at the new venue, Strange said it still depends on availability of musicians.
“Certainly, it's been made clear to us that the trailhead, the way it was being handled and with the audience we were receiving, it's not an acceptable place for us to return to,” he said. “While there may be other locations, if this works successfully I'm sure we will want to continue to do concerts down there.”
“I've never promised additional concerts unless we finish a concert and get folks who are interested in doing another concert and when we can put it together."
The Elderly Brothers and Friends concert will take place at Canoa Ranch at 3 p.m. on Feb. 28.
“As you can tell, nearly 300 folks and $800… people seem to really like this,” he said. “We want to feed that habit. If we can get people to enjoy music and socialize safely it’s a win-win for everybody.”
For more information, contact Strange at stevegstrange@gmail.com.