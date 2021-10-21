If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
A small wildfire that broke out in Madera Canyon Tuesday night had grown to about nine acres Thursday morning as several crews continue work to contain the flames.
About 45 personnel from several agencies are now responding to the fire, including the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Green Valley Fire District, said Celena Soto, a spokesperson for the Coronado National Forest.
On Wednesday, Soto said firefighters punched a containment line along the right flank of the fire that has since held.
The fire started between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday night near the Super Trail. Soto said no injuries had been reported so far and no structures are threatened.
Drivers cannot get to the top of the road in the canyon, and both hikers and drivers are urged to stay away from the area. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
After closing both the Super Trail and Old Baldy Trail on Wednesday, Soto said crews will be working to close additional trails on Thursday to allow for wildfire response. The following trails will be closed until Oct. 24:
Armour Springs (Trail Number 71)
Bog Springs (Trail Number 156)
Cave Canyon (Trail Number 149)
Crest (Trail Number 144)
East Sawmill Canyon (Trail Number 146)
Florida Canyon (Trail Number 145)
Four Springs (Trail Number 940)
Gardner (Trail Number 143)
Josephine Canyon (Trail Number 133)
Kent Springs (Trail Number 157)
Old Baldy (Trail Number 372)
Super (Trail Number 134)
Temporal Gulch (Trail Number 595)
Access to the eastern portion of Agua Caliente Trail (Trail Number 140) starting at the intersection of Very Steep / Vault Mine Trail (Trail Number 77) and Aqua Caliente Trail eastward is also restricted.
