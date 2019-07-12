A Sahuarita police officer who stopped a car because one of its rear lights was broken ended up arresting two Tucson residents on outstanding warrants and drug charges.
Lt. Sam Almodova said an officer pulled over the car near West Duval Mine Road and North La Cañada Drive around 4 a.m. July 7. The officers discovered there were four outstanding warrants between Andrew Garcia and Mary Dancel, three misdemeanor and one felony, he said.
The two were arrested and during a subsequent search, the officer discovered a hypodermic needle with heroin inside it, glass pipes, crystal methamphetamine and other hypodermic needles, Almodovoa said.
Dancel, 42, was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garcia, 36, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.