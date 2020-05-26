Town of Sahuarita staff have observed an increase in damage in town parks since the pandemic shutdown began in mid-March.
The town has seen an uptick in low-level vandalism incidents or disregard for posted park rules, according to spokesman Mark Febbo.
Febbo said violations of park rules are dealt with on a case-by-case basis. Staff will sometimes witness an incident and deal with it then, and police include parks on their regular patrols.
“When park maintenance staff perform their work tasks they may notice people doing things they’re not supposed to, and it is handled on a situational basis,” Febbo said. “The police department may write an incident report or issue a citation. Judgments and fines are handled through the municipal court, and we do try to collect for damages.”
Recently, the incidents have included off-leash dogs and park property being removed from its proper location.
Last week, padding that prevent balls from being thrown or kicked out of a sports field area was removed on the ballpark fence. Febbo said the padding was found on site and put back by staff.
A concrete parking stop was also removed recently and found and replaced by staff.
Park staff also have witnessed an individual driving an ATV in the sports field and the driver was asked to leave. No damage was reported.
Dogs off leash have been an issue and Febbo said residents should remember there is a leash law and specific places, such as the dog park, where dogs can run.
“Dogs off leashes can be a nuisance or even a danger to other park patrons and their pets,” he said. “Pet waste is unsanitary and when left on a sports field is a health hazard to players. It’s also irresponsible to allow your dog to roam at large for the sake of the pet’s own safety.”
While all these minor incidents occurred as parks were reopened, several people were witnessed by staff entering pickleball courts under construction at Quail Creek-Veterans Municipal Park during the closure.
“Some players removed the construction fencing and entered onto the courts while the concrete was still curing,” Febbo said.