The Sahuarita Parks and Recreation Department is looking for volunteers to participate in a tree inventory.
A tree inventory and assessment provides detailed information about the location, species, age and condition of publicly owned trees. Data will be used to create a planting plan to diversify the trees located in town limit. The inventory is part of a Community Challenge grant through the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
Lead volunteers must attend training to learn the areas of data collection, assist in volunteer training, work with volunteers to collect data and submit the collected data to the arborist. Volunteers must attend training to learn the process for accurate data collection and work with lead volunteers to collect data.
Training is Aug. 29 at Anamax Park, Ramada 4.
8 a.m.: noon lead volunteers
9 a.m.: noon volunteers
Training is mandatory and hands-on. Volunteers must be at least 13, and those ages 13 and 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Tree inventory dates are Sept. 12, 19 and 26 at 7 a.m.
For more information or to volunteer, visit sahuritaaz.gov/887/Trees.